Rick Gates wrapped up his testimony in Paul Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial on Wednesday, after walking prosecutors through his efforts to help out former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s lenders, to inflate his and Manafort’s firms’ income so Manafort could get a loan, and to embezzle money from Manafort, as well as an extramarital affair in a London apartment. Gates is Manafort’s longtime associate, who flipped, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators, and is assisting the special counsel in his prosecution of Manafort for tax and bank fraud.

One of Manafort’s attorneys, Kevin Downing, suggested to Gates “that you actually engaged in four extramarital affairs,” in addition to the one disclosed Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. The point of this questioning is to show that Gates hid things from Manafort—that he had, in the words of Manafort’s lawyer, a “separate secret life”—and thus could have committed tax and bank fraud on his own without his boss being aware of it. This could suggest that he might have lied to the special counsel’s office in the process of obtaining his plea agreement.

After diccussing the slightly odd question with the judge, Downing asked a different question, identifying money that may have been embezzled from Manafort from 2010 to 2014 and asking whether this included his “secret” life, which implied he was asking about the affairs. Gates eventually said “it did.”