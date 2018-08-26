Mass Shooting at Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida Kills at Least 4

A Homeland Security vessel passes by the Jacksonville Landing complex in downtown Jacksonville on February 4, 2005. Scott Halleran/Getty Images

There was a mass shooting at a downtown marketplace in Jacksonville, Florida during a video game tournament Sunday. Early reports say that at least 11 people were shot and four were killed. The Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office tweeted that one suspect was dead at the scene but said it was unclear whether there was a second suspect. The Sherriff’s Office had said earlier there were “multiple fatalities” but did not release any detailed information. Authorities had also urged people to stay away from the area because it “is not safe.”

The shooting took place during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to CompLexity Gaming, one of the professional gaming teams that had a player at the event. The tournament was taking place at the Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront site in downtown Jacksonville with lots of bars and restaurants.

An update from the Jacksonville Madden event:



There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

The Los Angeles Times reports that the shooter was a gamer who was competing in the tournament and lost, according to Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, who was also competing in the tournament. The shooter later turned the gun on himself, Javaruski told the Times. “Thank god I’m safe but I’m broken over this,” Javaruski wrote in a tweet.

Thank god I’m safe but I’m broken over this — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

“I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb,” wrote Drini Gjoka, the CompLexity Gaming player. “I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

A witness at a nearby Hooters told CNN someone who was wounded came into the restaurant. “I was in Hooters, all I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started,” the witness told CNN. “One of the men ran into hooters with the shot wounds—they locked us in the restaurant.”

A broadcast of the tournament on Twitch captured the moment when gunshots appeared to suddenly interrupt an ongoing game. Although the video doesn’t show any images, it does contain disturbing audio that appears to be of the moment the shooting began and people trying to process the aftermath. Gunshots and screams can be heard in the video that was quickly taken down from the Twitch platform.

Twitch livestream of Madden NFL tournament qualifier in Jacksonville broadcasts mass shooting, horrific aftermath [video disturbing]https://t.co/kKcpNuGFRi pic.twitter.com/98FwkWMfOp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2018

This is a breaking news story and has been updated with new information since it was first published.