Forensic teams examine a vehicle after it crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018 in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

A man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism in London on Tuesday morning after he struck and injured pedestrians and cyclists with his car before crashing into barriers outside Parliament, British authorities said.

That man, who has not yet been identified, is reported to be in his late 20s and was alone in the silver Ford Fiesta, apparently without any weapons, police said in a statement. Authorities reported that three people were injured, but only one sustained serious—but not life-threatening—injuries.

The police are treating it as suspected terrorism because they believe it was intentional and directed toward Parliament. They said they believe that the incident is over and there is no remaining risk to the public.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement that police had not yet formally identified the suspect and that he was not cooperating with investigators. He added in speaking to reporters that the suspect appeared not to have been known by British domestic intelligence or counter-terrorism police.

Eyewitnesses told the BBC that the car swerved onto the wrong side of the road and into cyclists waiting at the lights. “Then it swerved back across the road and accelerated as fast as possible, and hit the barrier at full pelt,” a witness told the BBC. Other eyewitnesses agreed that it looked intentional.

According to the New York Times, by calling the incident terrorism, police are able to detain the suspect for up to 28 days without filing charges, rather than three days.

President Trump responded Tuesday morning with a tweet complaining that “these animals are crazy:”

Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

In March 2017, a driver in a SUV mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, wounding at least 40 and killing three, including a police officer the driver then stabbed outside Parliament. The attacker was shot and killed by police.

Almost three months later, three men killed six civilians after slamming into pedestrians on London Bridge and then running to the nearby Borough Market, where they stabbed people in nearby restaurants and pubs. Dozens were injured.