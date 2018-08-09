Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Feb. 23. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“In some parts of the country it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like,” Laura Ingraham said Wednesday night on her Fox News show. “From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed. In some ways, much of this is related to illegal, and in some cases, legal immigration that progressives love.”

The comments predictably kicked up a firestorm of opposition—both on Twitter and in renewed calls for advertisers to stop supporting her show.

Speak for yourself, and every other last gasp of a dying gen, @IngrahamAngle. WE love this country’s diversity. https://t.co/2GijMcK6vA — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 9, 2018

She's not even trying to hide it anymore. https://t.co/LwxsGxzDVB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 9, 2018

While Ingraham is not regularly this explicit when engaging in demographic panic, her latest bit isn’t entirely new. She has been consistent in her beliefs that a combination of immigration and political progressivism threatens traditional American values and institutions.

After the blue wave of Democratic victories last year in Virginia’s election, Ingraham said on her radio show, “Virginia is a Democrat state. Because of mass immigration, Islamic and Hispanic. They are not conservatives. … They don’t vote family values.” She continued, praising Pat Buchanan and his books The Death of the West and Suicide of a Superpower, and said that it will be “increasingly difficult … for Republicans to win if Republicans don’t get a handle on immigration … and don’t spread their message of … historical preservation to a larger body of history. … It’s a different world. Mass immigration is going to hurt Republicans.”

In June, Ingraham said, “Not only do today’s liberals—many of them—hate our American traditions and a lot of our heritage—but they are also the agents of a historical and cultural purge the likes of which I don’t think we have ever seen in our nation.”