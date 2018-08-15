Henry Kissinger attends a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24 in Washington. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Not about that: Isaac Chotiner interviews an author of a laudatory new book about Henry Kissinger and negotiation and politely, yet firmly, refuses to let him sidestep the question of the morality of Kissinger’s actions.

A mess: Has Donald Trump really created more jobs for black Americans than Obama did in eight years of his presidency? Matthew Zeitlin tries to understand how on earth Sarah Huckabee Sanders came up with that number.

Could happen: Jeffrey Lewis wrote a new speculative novel about a 2020 nuclear war between North Korea, South Korea, and the United States. Josh Keating asks Lewis whether the events that took place between his book’s deadline and today have changed his understanding of how such a conflict would unfold.

Bring it along: Put fentanyl testing kits and naloxone on your kid’s college packing list, Jillian Bauer-Reese recommends. It’s essential harm reduction for 2018.

For fun: A viral song about being a cow.

I’m 1,976 years old,

Rebecca