The Angle

The Angle: Last Hurrah Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on John McCain’s funeral, transracial adoption, and “lady bosses.”

By

Ohio Gov. John Kasich pays his respects to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, then a memorial service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich pays his respects to the late Sen. John McCain as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Take that: Obama as eulogist? Warren Beatty and a Russian dissident as pallbearers? All the ways the late John McCain critiqued Donald Trump via memorial service, rounded up by Molly Olmstead.

Could he do it?: Isaac Chotiner speaks with Dave Wasserman about Andrew Gillum’s chances in the Florida gubenatorial race. Suffice it to say, Wasserman is not as optimistic as some.

Who are these people?: Christina Cauterucci investigates how the hot-pink term lady boss got traction in contemporary pop feminism, and wonders why it’s always used to sell you stuff.

First-person: David French’s agonized personal essay in the Atlantic misses a number of truths about transracial adoption that Kaylee Domazalski—of Korean origin; adopted at 6 months old by loving white parents—lives with every day.

For fun: Insatiable! If you don’t get it, that’s on you.

Camp,

Rebecca