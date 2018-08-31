Ohio Gov. John Kasich pays his respects to the late Sen. John McCain as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Take that: Obama as eulogist? Warren Beatty and a Russian dissident as pallbearers? All the ways the late John McCain critiqued Donald Trump via memorial service, rounded up by Molly Olmstead.

Could he do it?: Isaac Chotiner speaks with Dave Wasserman about Andrew Gillum’s chances in the Florida gubenatorial race. Suffice it to say, Wasserman is not as optimistic as some.

Who are these people?: Christina Cauterucci investigates how the hot-pink term lady boss got traction in contemporary pop feminism, and wonders why it’s always used to sell you stuff.

First-person: David French’s agonized personal essay in the Atlantic misses a number of truths about transracial adoption that Kaylee Domazalski—of Korean origin; adopted at 6 months old by loving white parents—lives with every day.

For fun: Insatiable! If you don’t get it, that’s on you.

