Sen. John McCain earlier this year. PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

John McCain will no longer receive medical treatment for glioblastoma, the Arizona senator’s family said today. McCain announced that he was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer and has been largely absent from the Senate this year.

“John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the family said.

The New York Times reported, “Mr. McCain’s family has gathered in Arizona, and people close to him say his death is imminent.”

After Donald Trump’s election, McCain emerged as one of his most vocal Republican critics, lambasting the president for his more isolationist foreign policy stances and affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In perhaps the most dramatic legislative moment of the Trump presidency, McCain delivered the crucial 51st vote against the Republican health care bill.

Tributes from his colleagues flooded the internet Friday morning almost immediately after the family’s announcement.

God bless John McCain, his family, and all who love him — a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean. https://t.co/9aiLxCF24E — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 24, 2018