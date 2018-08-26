Sen. John McCain addresses the Brigade of Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy on Oct. 30, 2017 in Annapolis, Maryland. Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

Immediately after Sen. John McCain’s family announced his death from brain cancer at age 81 on Saturday, tributes began to pour out publicly from politicians across the ideological spectrum. President Barack Obama, who defeated McCain in the 2008 race for the White House, said in a statement that although the one-time adversaries were “members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest levels of politics,” they shared “a fidelity to something higher.” Meanwhile, President Trump—who infamously questioned McCain’s war heroism early in the 2016 presidential contest—offered his “deepest sympathies and respect” to McCain’s family.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Below, read the rest of the statements from liberal and conservative figures alike, including McCain’s 2008 running mate Sarah Palin, former Vice President Joe Biden, and McCain’s wife Cindy and daughter Meghan.

John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

My statement on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/ZuM18FUo31 — Al Gore (@algore) August 26, 2018

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions.



….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

He was a patriotic, courageous hero who served his country above all. You will be missed, Senator McCain. May you Rest In Peace. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 26, 2018

As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

MCCONNELL Stmt on the passing of @SenJohnMcCain: “Today is a deeply sad day for the Senate and for our nation.” pic.twitter.com/mNOIngpm0G — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 26, 2018

God Bless the memory and legacy of Sen. John McCain. Though we often disagreed, I always found him a gentleman and a patriot. RIP, Senator. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 26, 2018

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero. Heidi and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cindy, and to the entire McCain family, as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PkOCPFVdf7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018

John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family.

- Sarah Palin and family pic.twitter.com/KRvcIQ99cA — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

I have not know anyone with greater courage, stronger convictions or more devotion to country than John McCain. He is irreplaceable, but his legacy will live wherever democracy is defended, human rights are protected, and U.S. leadership is exerted in defense of universal values. pic.twitter.com/exnWGImiHQ — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) August 26, 2018

John McCain’s sacrifices to his country are immeasurable. With his passing today, America has lost more than a leader and more than a senator. We have lost a true American hero. https://t.co/gen9pgewRC — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) August 26, 2018

JUST IN: Former Vice President Biden statement on the death of Senator John McCain. https://t.co/Mql3J9hmNs pic.twitter.com/XAWr1Ewevd — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 26, 2018

President George W. Bush reacts to death of John McCain pic.twitter.com/evqDZqIfnZ — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchez_TV) August 26, 2018

.@SenatorReid statement on passing of John McCain:

"John and I both ended our final call a few weeks ago by telling each other, ‘I love you,’ and that was how we felt about one another." pic.twitter.com/u7uqZlmPaL — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) August 26, 2018

Secretary Mattis on John McCain: “We have lost a man who steadfastly represented the best ideals of our country...Passionately committed to our country, Senator McCain always put service to the Nation before self” — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) August 26, 2018

STATEMENT BY FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER ON THE PASSING OF SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN pic.twitter.com/dcuUIJp8tK — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) August 26, 2018

John McCain’s courageous and selfless lifetime of service is a profile in American exceptionalism. Prayers this evening for the Senator, Cindy and the entire McCain family. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 26, 2018

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018