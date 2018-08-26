Survivors of Parkland Massacre Held Event Last Month at Site of Jacksonville Mass Shooting

Fans crowd the Jacksonville Landing along the St. Johns River on February 4, 2005 before Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

As news trickeld out about the mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, some quickly recalled that right in that same spot there was a pro-gun control event a month ago. Survivors of the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people, held an event at the Jacksonville Landing in late July. The Jacksonville Landing is a waterfront commercial district in downtown Jacksonville with lots of bars and restaurants.

Our hearts are with you Jacksonville Landing. It’s crazy to think that March for Our Lives Road to Change had an event there just about a month ago. :( — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) August 26, 2018

1 month ago,MFOL Jax leaders met with the students from Parkland to hold a joint community effort to call for gun reform. The Landing so kindly gave us their space to hold an event for love, music, and change. Today, at the same location, there was a mass shooting. This must end. pic.twitter.com/uIlzY9j4BN — Mia Cleary (@Mia_Cleary) August 26, 2018

Last month, Parkland survivors joined other Jacksonville teenagers at a “March for Our Lives: Road to Change” block party at the Jacksonville Landing. They then joined a panel discussion at the University of North Florida’s Student Union to discuss youth activism and gun violence prevention. The stop in Jacksonville was part of a national tour to push for reforms in gun control as well as register young people to vote.