Ivanka Trump tours an advanced manufacturing lab with Donald Trump at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, on July 26. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Family feuds: In the past week, Ivanka and Melania Trump have publicly opposed the president’s views on family separation, the media, and LeBron James. Christina Cauterucci warns why we shouldn’t consider these criticisms acts of bravery.

Going public: In her defense of LeBron James, Melania Trump specifically praised the basketball star’s new philanthropic project, the creation of a public elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Jordan Weissmann breaks down why the I Promise School seems especially promising for the future of education.

Banned: Late Sunday night, Apple removed podcasts run by the Infowars network from the iTunes store, and by Monday afternoon, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube had followed suit. April Glaser explains what this means for Infowars and its big star, Alex Jones.

Comfort television: Lili Loofbourow muses about why she’s been turning more and more to Better Call Saul, which begins its fourth season tonight. It may be a show about a crooked lawyer, “but the show’s cinematic obsession with process happens to ease a couple of major contemporary anxieties,” she writes.

For fun: Here’s the story of the greatest upset in quiz show history.

With a last-second comeback!

Chau