High-Ranking ICE Official Compares Family Detention Centers to “Summer Camps”

ICE official Matthew Albence testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 31. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With the same words Fox News host Laura Ingraham used to invite accusations of cold-heartedness or self-delusion, a top Trump administration official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that family detention centers at the border should be thought of as “more like summer camps.”

In a hearing Tuesday, senior officials from the Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security attempted to defend the implementation of the administration’s zero tolerance policy—but not the policy itself—that led to the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents.

As part of his defense of his agency, Matthew Albence, the second-highest acting official at ICE, according to the New York Times, defended the detention centers and said he was “very comfortable” with the way the migrants had been treated. “These individuals have access to 24/7 food and water,” Albence said. “They have educational opportunities. They have recreational opportunities, both structured as well as unstructured.”

Ingraham made a similar argument in June, saying that “more kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.” Around the same time, reports had been emerging of traumatized children being held in “cages” and crying so hard “they can barely breathe.” (In response to the backlash, she argued that Americans should help out the migrant children by adopting them.)

Since then, allegations have surfaced of children being exposed to abuse—and in particular sexual abuse—at the detention facilities. The administration, which has been ordered to reunite the families, is now struggling to locate parents who have been deported or who have willingly left the country. Hundreds of children remain in government custody.