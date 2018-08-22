Saul Loeb/Getty Images

As a Category 5 hurricane churns toward Hawaii, residents of the state are scrambling to prepare for powerful winds, heavy rains, and flash floods that are expected to arrive on the Big Island by Wednesday afternoon, local time.

Hurricane Lane, which was upgraded to a Category 5 Tuesday night, local time, is predicted to sweep north and brush alongside the other islands, including Maui and Oahu, Thursday morning. Meteorologists have said there is still a degree of uncertainty about the path the hurricane will take, but even if the center of the hurricane does not directly hit the islands, heavy rains and intense winds can still do considerable damage.

#HurricaneLane now has a central pressure of 929 hPa - the most intense Northeast Pacific (to 180°) #hurricane (as measured by pressure) since Hurricane Patricia in 2015. pic.twitter.com/rMfwY6wUzl — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 22, 2018

As of Wednesday morning, Lane had reached wind speeds of 160 miles per hour and gusts of 195 miles per hour, when the hurricane was still around 485 miles Southeast of Honolulu, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Just landed safely in #Hawaii. Video of the the eye of Category 5 #HurricaneLane just before sunset. It’s a strong and dangerous storm- make sure to listen to your community’s emergency managers and stay prepared and safe. pic.twitter.com/xZjK9E0min — Lisa Bucci (@lbucci45) August 22, 2018

NOAA's GOES-15 satellite captured major Cat 4 #Hurricane #Lane today as it moves west near #Hawaii. Winds have increased to near 155 mph with higher gusts. The path of the storm is expected to turn towards the Hawaiian Islands tomorrow. More imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI pic.twitter.com/xvO5gessDp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2018

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation Tuesday, and he allowed non-essential state employees on the Big Island and Maui to go on administrative leave through Friday. Schools on Maui and the Big Island also closed. According to USA Today, if it makes landfall, it will be the first to do so in Hawaii since 1992.

A hurricane warning is in place for parts of the Big Island, meaning hurricane conditions of forceful winds, heavy deluges, and large swells are expected within 36 hours. A hurricane watch, which means hurricane conditions are possible, is in place for Oahu, Maui, and other small islands, according to NOAA.

The hurricane is expected to weaken as it heads toward Hawaii, but experts say it will remain highly dangerous.