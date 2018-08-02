Historic Zimbabwe Election Turns Violent With Three Opposition Protesters Killed as Anger Mounts Over Disputed Results

A Zimbabwean soldier beats a man in a street of Harare on Aug. 1, 2018 as protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country’s election. ZINYANGE AUNTONY/Getty Images

What started as a hopeful moment, the historic democratic election in Zimbabwe turned violent in Harare Wednesday where protesters clashed as the country waits for the official result from Monday’s presidential vote. “[A]utomatic gun fire was heard as police and the army attempted to disperse protesters. Tear gas and a water cannon were also used as protesters fled the scene,” CNN reported Wednesday. “Burning tires could be seen on the roadside while armored vehicles patrolled the streets and a police helicopter flew above the protesters.” The military was deployed to the capital city to help police maintain order, the government said, and fired on the angry crowds, killing at least three.

Supporters of the opposition MDC Alliance and its candidate Nelson Chamisa took to the streets after it was announced former president Robert Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party looked set to maintain parliamentary power with a large majority in the first election since Mugabe was removed from office in November 2017 by the military and members of his own party. The Zimbabwean Broadcasting Corporation had reported the electoral commission would announce the complete results around midday Wednesday, but when only the parliamentary results were announced, the delay coupled with the sweeping Zanu-PF victory confirmed to the political opposition what it suspected would be the case all along: the ruling party would do whatever it took to ensure President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power after Mugabe’s dismissal, retained control.

A vendor scurries for cover with her wares as soldiers disperse demonstrators on Aug. 1 2018, in Harare. ZINYANGE AUNTONY/Getty Images

“MDC Alliance supporters had been gathering in various parts of Harare since the morning, but when news came that Zanu-PF had won the majority of seats in parliament and that the presidential results were not ready, the previously upbeat mood changed,” the BBC reports. “Opposition supporters went on the rampage down Harare’s busy streets, heading towards an old Zanu-PF office and carrying large stones, sticks and anything else they could grab along the way. The crowd chanted: ‘We want Chamisa.’”

In the lead up to the vote, EU observers identified electoral irregularities, including “misuse of state resources, instances of coercion and intimidation, partisan behavior by traditional leaders and overt bias in state media, all in favor of the ruling party.” As the tallying of presidential results stretched into day two and tensions heightened, international observers urged the government to announce the results in order to preserve the integrity of the result, which had begun to erode. “The longer it lasts that the results of the Presidential election are unknown, the more lack of credibility arises in Zimbabwe, within the parties and within the population,” the chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission Zimbabwe said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has until August 4th to officially announce the results of the presidential contest and if no one secures a majority a runoff will then be scheduled for Sept. 8th.