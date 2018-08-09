Former Stanford Swimmer Brock Turner Loses Appeal of Felony Conviction for Sexual Assault of Unconscious Woman

Brock Turner in a January 2015 arrest photo. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, who was convicted of three felony sexual assaults in 2016, lost his appeal to overturn those convictions Wednesday when a three-judge California court of appeals panel ruled unanimously that Turner received a fair trial. Turner was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape, sexual penetration of an intoxicated person, and sexual penetration of an unconscious person after the college freshman was discovered by two student passersby on top of an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside a frat party on Stanford campus in 2015. Turner had taken off the woman’s clothes, was kissing her, and had penetrated her with his finger, all of which he said was consensual.

Following his conviction, Turner was sentenced to six months in jail, of which he served only three, sparking outrage at the leniency of the sentence that could have stretched 14 years. The judge who imposed the sentence ultimately lost his job, after a ballot measure calling for his recall made him the first California judge in 86 years to be voted out of office. Despite the light sentence, Turner still appealed the convictions themselves, which required him to register as a sex offender for life. “Turner filed an appeal in December seeking a new trial, arguing that the evidence presented at his trial didn’t support his convictions,” the Associated Press reports. “During an appeal hearing Turner’s attorney, Eric Multhaup, argued his client was not attempting rape but rather seeking ‘outercourse’ with his victim, a unusual legal claim that experts called shocking and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault.”

Judge Franklin Elia writing for the unanimous panel said there was “substantial evidence” to support conviction of all three charges. In particular, the judge pointed out that Turner tried to run from two graduate students who confronted him assaulting the then-22-year-old woman. The judge wrote that the victim was slurring her speech when she left a fraternity party with Turner and the graduate students testified the victim appeared unconscious when they showed up, chased Turner and held him down until police arrived. He denied running when questioned by police. “He did not explain or defend himself to them,” Elia wrote. “And he lied to police about running.”

Turner’s only remaining legal option is to petition the California supreme court to hear his case on appeal.