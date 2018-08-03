Almond Milk Recalled Due to Possible Contamination by Real Milk

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze being served at a New York City food and wine festival in October. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Some Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk is being recalled “because the product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label,” the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

The FDA said there has been only one report of an allergic reaction due to milk contamination, a case in which “medical treatment or hospitalization was not required.”

Nearly 150,000 half-gallon cartons of the milk-infested almond milk were shipped out to 28 states, less than 1 percent of all shipments in the past year, the FDA said.

The recall comes amid an ontological challenge to almond milk and other milk alternatives from the Food and Drug Administration, which is looking to enforce labeling rules for “milk” as “the lacteal secretion, practically free from colostrum, obtained by the complete milking of one or more healthy cows.” These changes, which could happen next year, may force soy and almond milk producers to change the name of their non-dairy products. “An almond doesn’t lactate, I will confess,” FDA administrator Scott Gottlieb said last month.