Gretchen Whitmer held off a Bernie Sanders-backed challenge in Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The Democratic establishment had a strong night on Tuesday, making Republicans sweat out a closely watched special election in Ohio, and denying progressive challengers any momentum-building upsets in a string of disparate—and slightly muddled—results across four other states.

Of course, Democrats would much rather be celebrating an actual victory in Ohio’s special election than a moral one, but their ability to keep it close in Trump country—after an in-person visit from the president on Saturday—will only expand the November battleground, forcing Republicans to play defense in territory that was once considered safe.

The congressional special election in Ohio was Tuesday’s marquee matchup but it remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Republican Troy Balderson led Democrat Danny O’Connor by a little less than 1 point with a few thousand provisional and absentee ballots still to be tallied, and a recount isn’t yet out of the question. Regardless of who wins, the results in the conservative district bode poorly for Republicans, though not necessarily so poorly that they can’t hold on to the House.

Balderson isn’t the only Trump endorsee still waiting to learn his fate. So too is Kris Kobach, a staunch Trump ally who is running for governor in Kansas. On Monday, Trump threw his support behind Kobach in the Republican primary despite the objections of the GOP Powers That Be, who worry that the white nationalist-adjacent secretary of state would be unelectable in November. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Kobach led interim GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer by just two-tenths of a point. A Kobach loss would be the first for a Trump endorsee in a primary since Sen. Luther Strange fell to Roy Moore in Alabama last year. Still, a Kobach defeat might have less to do with Trump than with Kobach, who was already a known quantity in Kansas’ conservative circles. Meanwhile, Trump’s other endorsees competing Tuesday all secured GOP nominations, including businessman John James, who is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Michigan, and attorney general Bill Schuette, who’s hoping to replace Michigan’s term-limited (and Flint-tainted) Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

It was a lackluster night at the top of the ballot for the grassroots left, who were aiming for another primary stunner in their first chance to do so since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emerged as a progressive folk hero in Queens. Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders teamed up to try to rally their fans behind Abdul El-Sayed’s dark horse bid for Michigan governor. In the end, though, El-Sayed and his proudly progressive platform finished more than 20 points back of former state lawmaker Gretchen Whitmer, a liberal with the backing of the Democratic establishment.

A few other progressive darlings either lost their primaries or were trailing as of Wednesday morning, but the night wasn’t a total wash for the left. James Thompson, who had the backing of both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, coasted to victory in Kansas’ 4th District and will now face off against the Republican he lost to in a competitive special election last year, Rep. Ron Estes (who defeated a challenger named Ron M. Estes in the GOP primary). And Rashida Tlaib also won her primary in Michigan’s deep blue 13th district, making her a lock to head to Congress next year. (In the meantime, though, the woman Tlaib beat in her primary, Brenda Jones, will keep the seat warm in the House, if she can hold on to her lead in Tuesday’s concurrent special election, which will determine who serves out the final days of former Rep. John Conyers Jr.’s term.)

The biggest progressive victory came further down the ballot, in Missouri, with the ouster of Bob McCulloch, the St. Louis County prosecutor who led the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown. The left also helped secure the defeat of a union-weakening ballot initiative in the state.

Progressives don’t necessarily need to win primaries to pull the party leftward on policy, of course, just like Trump doesn’t need to win with Kobach to demonstrate his power over the GOP base. Tuesday’s result suggested maybe, in some key states, both sides are inching back toward the center, setting up what could be a lot of too-close-to-call contests in November.