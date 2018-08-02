More formal attire for Paul Manafort at court. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

From Syria to Greece: Eyad Awwadawnan was 16 years old when the civil war began in Syria in 2011. In a personal essay, he describes his harrowing journey since then to escape to Europe: “The irony is that, having fought for survival for so long, many of us now only desire death.”

Eat this, not that: One week, you might read about a study that says coffee is bad for your health; the next week, a different study asserts that coffee’s actually good. Emily Oster explains why it’s so impossible to get reliable diet advice from the news.

Racism on the left: A 2016 survey revealed that 57 percent of white Americans believe that discrimination against white people is “as big a problem” as discrimination against minorities. Isaac Chotiner interviews Robin DiAngelo about her new book on white America and white progressives, and why the latter group seems so unable to acknowledge their own racism.

Animal attire: The Department of Justice finally offered a glance today at the reportedly lavish wardrobe of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and it did not disappoint. Christina Cauterucci scrutinizes the notably eccentric garments: “If an ostrich vest could talk, it would almost certainly squawk, ‘TAX FRAUD!!!!!’ ”

For fun: A list of songs we banned from our weddings.

Because yes, someone once played the Game of Thrones theme,

