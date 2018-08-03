Employee at Arizona Shelter for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Charged with Sexual Molestation

A former Walmart now being used as a Southwest Key migrant children’s shelter pictured on June 18, 2018 in Brownsville, Texas. LOREN ELLIOTT/Getty Images

An adult youth care worker at a shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children has been charged with sexually molesting eight unaccompanied immigrant boys over the course of a year at a shelter in Arizona run by the nation’s largest operator of immigrant youth shelters, ProPublica reported Thursday. In its latest disturbing story of mistreatment in America’s immigration system, ProPublica found that 25-year-old Levian D. Pacheco has been charged with 11 sex offenses at the Southwest Key facility and is currently in custody as his case makes its way through U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Here’s more on Pacheco’s alleged crimes, which are graphic and disturbing:

Levian D. Pacheco, who is HIV-positive, include that he performed oral sex on two of the teenagers and tried to force one of them to penetrate him anally. The other six teens—all between 15 and 17—said Pacheco had groped them through their clothing. All of the incidents are alleged to have taken place between August 2016 and July 2017, according to a court filing last week that laid out the government’s case.

Pacheco was employed as a youth care worker at the Casa Kokopelli shelter in Mesa, Arizona, starting in May 2016. In 2017, Casa Kokopelli facility ran afoul of the Arizona Department of Health Services rules on background checks and was cited for “for failing to complete background checks, including fingerprinting, to ensure that employees hadn’t previously committed sex offenses and other crimes,” according to ProPublica. Pacheco worked for nearly four months at the facility despite not having passed a full background check, according to court documents, even though he did not appear to have a prior record of sex offenses.

The Pacheco case comes as the Trump administration is in a fullon PR blitz aimed at making the experience of immigrant children separated from their parents at the border seem like summer camp. But per ProPublica’s reporting, cases of abuse at shelters run by Southwest Key are far from rare. The U.S. government has poured more than $1.3 billion in federal funds into the Texas-based nonprofit to operate immigration facilities. “At other Southwest Key facilities, police reports and call logs from the last five years detail inappropriate relationships with staff, dozens of runaways, sexual contact among kids at the shelters and other allegations of molestation by employees,” according to ProPublica. “In addition to Pacheco, two other cases involving abuse at other Southwest Key shelters have recently surfaced.”