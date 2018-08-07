The destroyed star of Donald J. Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. David McNew/Getty Images

On Monday night, the city of West Hollywood unanimously voted to pass a resolution requesting the removal of Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

That star has been a constant source of conflict since Trump’s candidacy, even sparking an open and violent brawl late last month between aspiring social media stars of different political leanings. It has twice been destroyed, most recently with a pickax, and has been repeatedly vandalized and defaced. One protester erected a miniature border wall around the star, while another placed a gold-painted toilet on top of it with instructions for the public to “take a Trump.”

The City Council has no actual legal ability to remove the star, as that falls under the jurisdiction of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which has indicated it would not move in the immediate future to remove the marker. “Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting,” chamber president Leron Gubler told CNN. “As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Trump received his star in 2007 for his work on the Miss Universe Pageant.

It was the first time the City Council of West Hollywood had asked for a star to be removed from the walk, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran told the Washington Post.

The resolution passed Monday night cites Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.” The resolution went on to discuss, among other things, the Access Hollywood tape, the family separations at the border, the transgender troops ban, and “continued refusal to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.”

The resolution also asked that those overseeing the Walk of Fame consider weighing a celebrity’s personal history in the decision to give out a star. According to the Post, West Hollywood mayor pro tempore John D’Amico also suggested the chamber of commerce should also begin to ask if others should be removed.