Did Trump Color an American Flag Wrong During a Photo-Op With Ohio Kids?

President Donald Trump colors in an American flag during a tour Nationwide of Children’s Hospital August 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited children at a hospital in Columbus, Ohio as part of an effort to call attention to the way the opioid crisis affects infants. Plus, it’s always a good idea to have a photo-op with kids at the end of a no good, very bad week. For politicians it’s “a time-honored tradition,” writes Esquire, “sitting in tiny desks alongside adorable kids in hope that the guileless innocence on the little faces surrounding them will take some of the heat off of their craven politicking.”

Yet things didn’t go so well for Trump this time. The president and his wife joined the children in an arts-and-crafts activity that involved coloring in the American flag. But it seems Trump didn’t quite color his flag right. A photo posted on Twitter seems to show that the president colored in a blue stripe on the U.S. flag.

The President has colored his flag wrong.



That is all. pic.twitter.com/wWXBgR9I6V — Talia (@2020fight) August 25, 2018

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

The initial picture was taken from a tweet from Alex Azar, the secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services. But then the Twitter user who publicized the image tweeted another photo that appears to show the resident holding a blue marker to the paper.

Twitter obviously went crazy with the apparent revelation that the man who repeatedly criticizes NFL players for their supposed lack of respect for the American flag doesn’t even know how to color one in. Some even suggested maybe he got confused and was trying to color in the Russian flag.

Trump literally doesn't know what the American Flag looks like, but think's he has the right to tell people that they can not kneel during the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/Wsd6sX0bFi — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 25, 2018

JFC, Trump!🙄



American flag's stripes are red and white.

Trump should know this, considering the fit he throws when someone kneels at a football game "disrespecting the flag".



Trump is coloring blue and red stripes. 🙄🙄🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️



h/t @2020fight#SaturdayMorning #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/es8yHg8fcO — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 25, 2018

I like the theory that he was going for the Russian flag here. And screwed that up too. https://t.co/uDBx3jZt3P — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 25, 2018

Maybe it’s not so wrong - looks like a poor attempt at the Russian flag 🇷🇺... 🤔 https://t.co/Y0teRphDZx — Anthony Curtis (@AnthonyCurtis68) August 25, 2018