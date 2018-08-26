Schumer Wants to Rename Senate Building After John McCain

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) walk away from members of the press at the White House after answering questions July 11, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will introduce a resolution to rename the Senate’s Russell office building after Sen. John McCain, who died on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. The suggestion by the top Democrat in the Senate amounted to an acknowledgment of how McCain built up a lot of respect and goodwill among Democrats as well as Republicans after serving Arizona for more than 30 years on Capitol Hill.

“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people,” Schumer said in a statement. “John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller—never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”

The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain.



Schumer went on to explain why he thought the tribute was important. “Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him,” Schumer said.

The Russell office building is named after Richard Russell, a segregationist Democrat from Georgia who served from 1933 to 1971. Russell, known as a “senator’s senator,” often used parliamentary procedures to try to block civil rights legislation. There have been several failed efforts throughout the year to rename the building.