Christine Hallquist Makes History as First Trans Nominee for Governor

Christine Hallquist made history on Tuesday as the first gubernatorial nominee for a major party. Christine For Vermont

If she can defeat Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this November, Christine Hallquist would become the first openly trans governor in U.S. history. For the time being, though, she can celebrate making a little history along the way:

Breaking: Christine Hallquist has won the Democratic primary for governor of Vermont, @AP projects. She is the first openly transgender candidate to be nominated for governor by a major party in the U.S. — NPR (@NPR) August 15, 2018

With roughly three-quarters of precincts reporting, Hallquist was declared the winner, with roughly half of the vote in a four-candidate race. She led her closest challengers, environmental activist James Ehlers and dance festival organizer Brenda Siegel, by more than 25 percentage points apiece. Ethan Sonneborn, a 14-year-old who took advantage of the state’s lack of an age requirement to run for state office, was in fourth with about 8 percent.

Hallquist transitioned in 2015 while serving as CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, the state’s second-largest electric utility, which she had led for 12 years before resigning to run for governor. She has put that work experience front and center in her campaign. “I consider myself a very strong leader with a good history who happens to be transgender,” she said earlier this year. “I mean I’d ask the voters who may be struggling with the fact I am transgender to try to look beyond that. Try to look at what I’ve done.”

She supports high-profile progressive policies like a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, and an aggressive transition to renewable energy. But her signature issue is a little more wonky: She wants to revitalize rural Vermont by laying high-speed, fiber optic cable statewide.

Hallquist will enter the general election as a heavy underdog against Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who was first elected in 2016. (Vermont elects governors to two-year terms.) Scott has faced some criticism within his own party for signing a gun control bill earlier this year, but the nonpartisan handicappers at the Cook Political Report still rate the race as solidly Republican. Were he to lose, Scott would become the first sitting governor in the state to fall in more than a half-century.