Slate's daily newsletter on a nice butt, some sharks, and Brett Kavanaugh's paper trail.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh leaves a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Capitol Hill on August 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh is meeting with members of the Senate after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

It’s plenty: Democrats are furious that Mitch McConnell plans to force a vote on Brett Kavanaugh before the full set of documents from his career is available for their review. But, Mark Joseph Stern writes, we know quite enough already about Kavanaugh’s record.

When libertarianism sours: There are parts of the cryptocurrency community that are motivated by anti-Semitism. David Z. Morris explains the places where two complementary philosophies overlap.

Say it again: Social media companies don’t have “politics,” in the sense of left and right, Will Oremus writes. What they have is a desire to keep their costs down and their entanglements minimal.

One to grow on: Andrew Kahn explains how the rousing sight of one classmate’s perfect derriere changed everything.

For fun: R.I.P., Sharknado.

