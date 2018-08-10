U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Capitol Hill on July 25. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Disappointing diplomacy: Fred Kaplan lays out another humiliating week for America’s top diplomats, in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got ignored by North Korea and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman got passed over for the task of delivering a letter to Moscow.

Shiloh scandal: The Trump administration has been ordered to figure out a plan for 28 immigrant children still detained at a treatment center in Texas and to stop giving forced injections or prescribing medications without consent. But Daniel Engber finds that this disturbing drugging of children goes far beyond this one case.

@Jack: Will Oremus comes up with four theories about why “left-leaning” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has spent the past week defending right-wing conspiracymongers. Meanwhile, Heather Schwedel explores why tagging Dorsey on the social media platform has become the go-to way to complain about Twitter.

BlacKkKlansman: Inkoo Kang reviews the new Spike Lee joint and finds that it uses history to illustrate how we’re repeating it. “BlacKkKlansman may well be the first film to frame the Trump era as one of regression in response to the progress of the Obama years,” she writes. (Oh, and here’s how to pronounce the film’s title.)

For fun: It’s been a summer of NBA players ruthlessly dunking on children.

