A Baltimore police officer seen repeatedly punching a man in a viral video recorded Saturday has resigned, Baltimore police announced late Sunday.

In the video, an officer identified as Arthur Williams can be seen talking to Dashawn McGrier, 26. McGrier’s lawyer said his client had been walking down the street when Williams told him to stop without giving him a reason. In the video, McGrier can be heard telling Williams not to touch him. The interaction quickly turns violent, as Williams lunges at McGrier, swinging punches. A group of bystanders and another officer hover around, unsure of what to do as Williams pins McGrier to the ground.

“Man, what the fuck you just do all that for?” McGrier asks.

According to a police department statement, Williams encountered McGrier late Saturday morning but then let him go. Williams and his fellow officer then approached McGrier again to give him a citizens contact sheet. But when the officers asked McGrier for his identification, McGrier refused, and, as the statement put it, “the situation escalated.”

McGrier was taken into custody and then released without being charged with a crime. An attorney for McGrier told the Baltimore Sun that McGrier was taken to the hospital to examine suspected fractures of his jaw, nose, and ribs.

Soon after, witnesses sent in videos of the incident to the police, and Williams, who had been with the department for a year, was suspended.

“On a day that we graduated future Baltimore police officers, I am deeply concerned by the conduct I witnessed today,” interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said in a statement. “While I have an expectation that officers are out of their cars, on foot, and engaging citizens, I expect that it will be done professionally and constitutionally. I have zero tolerance for behavior like I witnessed on the video today. Officers have a responsibility and duty to control their emotions in the most stressful of situations.”

According to McGrier’s lawyer, McGrier had previously had a run-in with Williams that resulted in McGrier being charged with resisting arrest and assaulting the officer. The attorney said that in that case, as well, McGrier had been targeted without any justification.

According to a statement from Sunday, the second officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the department is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.