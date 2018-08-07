Johannes Eisele/Getty Images

Changing their minds: Facebook and Apple were among the tech platforms that decided to ban Alex Jones and Infowars yesterday. These moves were late, messy, and likely just for good PR—but they’re also encouraging signs, writes Will Oremus. Still, Jones now gets to declare a real info war, April Glaser warns.

Niceties aside: Testimonials are coming in that Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, is a nice guy. Dahlia Lithwick reminds us that’s not enough reason to confirm him.

Pay inequities: Today is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which highlights that a black woman on average is just now earning what her white male counterpart earned in 2017. Kimberly Seals Allers breaks down how this pay gap hits black mothers particularly hard.

Media diets: As more people turn to virtual assistants like Alexa or Siri to get their daily news blasts, concerns are rising about the diversity of these media sources and how tech companies are choosing them, reports Rachel Withers.

For fun: Matthew Dessem revisits one of music’s greatest mysteries: Is Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69” about the sex position?

