A Flat Tire Was Responsible for Sparking California’s Deadly Carr Fire

Burnt cars sit ruined in the Keswick neighborhood of Redding, as the Carr fire continues to spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

A vehicle getting a flat tire is usually nothing more than an annoyance for the driver. But in a road near Redding, California a flat tire last month sparked what has become the sixth-most destructive wildfire in the history of the state.

On July 23, a tire apparently blew out on a tractor-trailer and the sparks that were caused when the rim of the tire hit the asphalt ended up being the starting off point for the massive Carr Fire, which has already killed six people and destroyed 1,000 homes.

Almost 5,000 firefighters have been fighting against the huge Carr Fire blazes for almost two weeks and so far at least there appears to be no end in sight. In fact, officials are warning things could get worse as the wildfire moves deeper into the forest in Northern California and a combination of wind and heat make it more likely it could spread.

The Carr Fire was 41 percent contained as of Saturday. California Gov. Jerry Brown toured the region affected by the fire Saturday and said he had asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration, which would make federal programs available to assist in the firefighting and recovery efforts.