With Weeks of Experience Sitting Next to Anderson Cooper, Michael Avenatti Now Thinks He Should Probably Be President

Don’t look now, Michael Avenatti wants to be president too. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time really. Power corrupts. And sitting that close to Anderson Cooper for that long corrupts absolutely. How could Michael Avenatti not think he was ready for the presidency? Coop asks him earnest questions about *America*, like, every night now. Mix in the MSNBC appearances. Boom. President Avenatti. The telegenic lawyer that did well by his client, former porn star Stormy Daniels, as much with his ability to keep her case on air as with his legal acumen somehow morphed into the People’s Lawyer, America’s Lawyer. Avenatti is now busy each night stubbing his finger in the eye of the rich and powerful, even if only rhetorically, on behalf of immigrants, parents, and sane people living in an insane world. And, to be honest, it felt good sometimes. A relief even. Entertaining certainly. Thanks for that, man. But let’s get serious.

It’s unclear if Avenatti himself is serious. A self-promoter of Trumpian proportions, he took to Twitter on July 4th to casually drop that if the Democrats didn’t buck up and pick someone good to run against Trump, he might just have to do it himself.

And suddenly his tweets went from this:

For those keeping track, approximately 57 days ago, I predicted that Mr. Cohen would be arrested and indicted within 90 days... I also stated it would pose a serious problem for Mr. Trump. #ClockTicking #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 12, 2018

To this:

I believe in being tough on trade but let’s not be stupid in how we address the issue. Even some of Mr. Trump’s own supporters are sounding the alarm bells. This childish bravado will ultimately cost Americans jobs. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 5, 2018

Jobs? You believe in being tough on trade? Good note. Anything else you’d like to get off your chest?

Solidly pro choice. Would never nominate a justice to the SCOTUS who did not believe in Roe or who would seek to outlaw same sex marriage. Fully support equality for women & people of all races, & gay rights. We don't separate families at the border. And we don't kiss-up to Putin — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Wait. Is this really happening? The 47-year-old lawyer that exudes a consigliere with a heart vibe quickly addressed the Trump-sized elephant in the room.

To those that claim that only a traditional politician with "experience" can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

To be clear, the logic goes: The president’s an unqualified joke! Don’t count me out, being an unqualified joke is a political asset! Whatever happened to just getting your own talk show after your 15 minutes of fame were up? Everybody just skips that step and goes straight to being president nowadays?

Let me be the second to say: #Basta.