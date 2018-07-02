The Slatest

Will Mexico’s New President Be Trump’s Antagonist or a Kindred Spirit?

President elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacts during the celebration event, at the end of the Mexico 2018 Presidential Election on July 1, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to Andrés Manuel López Obrador on his election victory, and Mexico’s president-elect has stated his desire to have a relationship based on “mutual respect,” but the cordiality probably won’t last long.

AMLO, as he is known, is the author of a book titled Oye Trump, detailing his disagreements with Mexico’s northern neighbor and its current president, and vowed on the campaign trail to “put Trump in his place.” In recent days he has called the policy of separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border “arrogant, racist, and inhuman” and called on Mexico to stop doing America’s “dirty work” of deporting Central American migrants trying to reach the United States.

On top of that, the Trump administration is unlikely to take kindly to AMLO’s suggestion that he may reverse the hardline anti-drug policies that have contributed to a brutal and devastating drug war, replacing them with policies that include negotiations with cartels and amnesties for low-level offenders.

Then of course, there’s the pending renegotiation of NAFTA, which would be contentious no matter who is president.

On the other hand, the two might find some common ground. Although AMLO now says he wants to preserve NAFTA, economic self-sufficiency is a major theme of his rhetoric, and he’s criticized the trade agreement in the past. Like Trump, he has said that the collapse of NAFTA would be preferable to a “bad deal” for his country. The two share a disdain for their respective countries’ establishment politicians and are not shy about blasting their critics in the media. In Mexico, those critics often charged AMLO with exhibiting signs of Trumpian megalomania and an itchy Twitter finger.

These comparisons go too far. Their respective countries’ political systems, their ideological orientations, and the differences in their résumés (for all his “outsider” image, AMLO was a popular former mayor of Mexico City and a longtime fixture of national politics) are far too different to take seriously any reference to “Mexico’s Trump.”

But that may not matter in terms of relations between the two leaders. One charitable way of reading Trump’s fondness for authoritarian heads of state like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un is that he prefers leaders who claim to single-handedly represent their countries’ interests and who view international politics as a zero-sum competition for economic and political power. The leaders who confound and irritate him are those like Germany’s Angela Merkel or Canada’s Justin Trudeau who lecture him about mutual benefit and the rules-based international order. It’s far too soon to put AMLO in the first category, but he definitely doesn’t belong in the second.

