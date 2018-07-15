The Slatest

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Says Trump Told Her She Should Sue the EU

By

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

At a news conference Friday, Donald Trump said he gave a suggestion to British Prime Minister Theresa May that she found “too brutal.” May finally revealed what that piece of advice was during an interview with the BBC Sunday. “He told me I should sue the EU.” May then repeated the gist of the message: “Sue the EU, not go into negotiations with them, sue them.” May said she was ignoring the U.S. president’s advice. “Actually we’re going into negotiations with them,” she said.

Without revealing what his suggestion was, Trump said his British counterpart may one day decide to take him up on the idea. “If they don’t make the right deal, she might very well do what I suggested that she might want to do,” he said. For her part, May also chose to highlight another part of Trump’s suggestion she found particularly relevant. “Interestingly, what the President also said at that press conference was, ‘Don’t walk away—don’t walk away from negotiations, because then you’re stuck’.”

Trump declined to elaborate on what his advice to May had been in an interview with CBS, but expressed confidence it was good. “Maybe she’ll take it, it’s something she could do if she wanted to,” Trump said. “But it was strong advice. And I think it probably would have worked,” Trump said.

The BBC’s legal correspondent makes it pretty clear Trump’s suggestion doesn’t make much sense. “Frankly, it is difficult to see any grounds for the UK suing the EU,” said Clive Coleman. He explains:

Like any other member state, the UK can sue the EU in relation to any specific measure it has taken which breaches EU law.

The UK and the EU have not reached a Brexit agreement yet, so there can be no action for breach of that agreement.

Parties to a negotiation are under what are known as “procedural duties” - for instance, to act in good faith.

But it is very difficult to bring an action, within a negotiation, on that basis. Some would say that even attempting to do so would seriously harm the negotiation.


Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

France Wins 2018 World Cup Final, Should Be Favored to Win in 2022, 2026 …

Daniel Politi

Trump Calls the European Union “a Foe” to U.S. Ahead of Summit With Putin

Daniel Politi

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Says Trump Told Her She Should Sue the EU

Christina Bonnington

Apple Music Is Beating Spotify. What Should Spotify Do About It?

Daniel Politi

Top Senate Democrats Are Urging Trump to Not Meet With Putin One-on-One

Daniel Politi

Jaguar Escapes Enclosure in New Orleans Zoo, Kills Six Animals, Injures Three

Daniel Politi

Donald Trump Responds to Latest Mueller Indictments by Blaming Obama

Nick Greene

Ranking Harry Kane’s Impressive Haul of Unimpressive Goals

Will Oremus

Why Does Microsoft Want a Government Crackdown on Face Recognition?

Daniel Politi

Miami Beach Man Arrested While Trying to Burn Down Condo to “Kill All the Jews”

Nick Greene

What Was the Best Non-Goal Play of the World Cup?

Simon Doonan

Vest-Wearing England Manager Gareth Southgate Should Start Thinking About New Looks for 2022

Most Read

It’s Impossible to Root Against Croatia. It’s Also Impossible to Root for Croatia.

Eric Betts

The Best Signs From the Anti-Trump Protests in Scotland

Daniel Politi

Donald Trump Finally Gave Brits Something to Agree On

Julia Rampen

Are Amazon Prime Day Deals Actually Worth the Hype?

Christina Bonnington

The 14 Best Hostess Gifts, According to Professional Party Attenders

Strategist Editors

Donald Trump Responds to Latest Mueller Indictments by Blaming Obama

Daniel Politi