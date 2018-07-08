Two-Year-Old in California Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Screenshot from a news report on local ABC affiliate KFSN show paramedics loading the two-year-old into an ambulance on July 8, 2018 in Fresno, California. KFSN

Police in Fresno, California are looking for answers after a toddler somehow managed to get his hands on a gun and shoot himself. The two-year-old was apparently in a bedroom of his home when the tragic accident occurred.

The boy’s parents were not at home at the time, and two family friends were reportedly watching over the toddler. “At the time that this occurred, there were two adults inside the home with the child. Neither of them are the child’s parents,” Fresno Police Department Lt. Rob Beck told local ABC affiliate KFSN. Other reports say the adults in the home were the father’s fiancée and a friend.

Fresno Police have obtained a search warrant to process the home where a toddler fatally shot himself. They say the parent was not home at the time of the shooting, but two family friends were. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/X8vIWUuO0j — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 8, 2018

The shooting was reported to police shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The toddler was still breathing when officers arrived and was transported to a nearby hospital. Police reported at 6 p.m. that doctors were unable to save him.

One of the things police are investigating is whether the gun the toddler grabbed belongs to the parents or the family friends who were home at the time. “You’re required to, if you have firearms in the home, they need to be locked and out of reach of children,” Beck said.