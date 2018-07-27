The Angle

The Angle: Male Bench Edition

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanagh meets with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) on Capitol Hill on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh is meeting with members of the Senate after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
The tip of the iceberg.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Why so many guys?: Trump’s judicial nominees have been overwhelmingly conservative, and overwhelmingly white and male. Mark Joseph Stern and Sofie Werthan wonder if there’s any good explanation for this gender gap beyond standard-issue sexism.

“I love Hindu”: You might have thought President Trump would get along quite well with the like-minded government in India. But, James Crabtree writes, Trump’s approach to foreign policy and trade has seriously soured the relationship.

Wouldn’t be great: A rebooted Frasier, if faithful to the trajectory its characters would logically take, would be tough to watch, Lili Loofborouw writes. The titular lead would definitely be a Fox News–loving granddad by now.

Here he is again: Drake replaced himself at No. 1 with “In My Feelings” last week. How, Chris Molanphy wonders, does the song’s virality as an Instagram meme contribute to its success? (Those memes are fun, though.)

For fun: Being in eighth grade makes you good at judging Eighth Grade.

