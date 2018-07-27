The tip of the iceberg. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Why so many guys?: Trump’s judicial nominees have been overwhelmingly conservative, and overwhelmingly white and male. Mark Joseph Stern and Sofie Werthan wonder if there’s any good explanation for this gender gap beyond standard-issue sexism.

“I love Hindu”: You might have thought President Trump would get along quite well with the like-minded government in India. But, James Crabtree writes, Trump’s approach to foreign policy and trade has seriously soured the relationship.

Wouldn’t be great: A rebooted Frasier, if faithful to the trajectory its characters would logically take, would be tough to watch, Lili Loofborouw writes. The titular lead would definitely be a Fox News–loving granddad by now.

Here he is again: Drake replaced himself at No. 1 with “In My Feelings” last week. How, Chris Molanphy wonders, does the song’s virality as an Instagram meme contribute to its success? (Those memes are fun, though.)

For fun: Being in eighth grade makes you good at judging Eighth Grade.

Hard-won knowledge,

Rebecca