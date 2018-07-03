Trump Seems to Think ICE Is Some Sort of Delta Force for Fighting MS-13 in the Streets

A Homeland Security facility on Long Island in New York. John Moore/Getty Images

The president was up early Tuesday morning:

When we have an “infestation” of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

In recent days on Twitter, in a TV interview, and at a Minnesota rally, Trump has repeatedly riffed on the idea that the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency has “liberated” cities in America that had previously been “captured” by MS-13. Now he’s describing ICE as being sent in, like a military unit, to seize and extract members of this specific gang.

In reality, according to the Justice Department’s own estimates, MS-13 only includes 10,000 of the country’s 1.4 million gang members. ICE operates out of a number of regional field offices, not as a deployable special forces team. MS-13 has never seized control of an entire city on Long Island (which isn’t to minimize the real threat that it can pose to other members of immigrant communities there). And the Trump administration’s most significant change to ICE hasn’t actually been to make more arrests of undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions—there were about as many of those in the 2017 fiscal year as there were in the 2015 fiscal year, per the agency’s records—but to double the number of “noncriminal” arrests. (It’s worth noting that ICE arrested even more “noncriminal” immigrants during the earlier years of Obama’s tenure than it has under Trump; Obama ordered changes to the agency’s priorities in 2014.)

What Trump is doing—intentionally or otherwise—with this language is trying to turn Democrats’ concerns about family separation into a conversation about violent threats. According to a Quinnipiac polling, though, public support for his administration’s handling of immigration has remained mildly unpopular for at least the past year—roughly 40 percent support it and 60 percent don’t—and hasn’t shifted recently in response to either party’s rhetoric. Like many other issues, immigration may be at a public-opinion stalemate in which Republicans back Trump strongly on a position that’s unpopular overall. Perhaps the solution to this stalemate is to send in the ICE Troops with some grenade launchers and helicopters to light things up!