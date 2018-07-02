Trump Once Again Crashes a Wedding at His New Jersey Golf Club

President Donald Trump and son Barron board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 29, 2018, as they travel to Bedminster, New Jersey for the weekend. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

He’s done it again. President Donald Trump dropped in on a wedding that was being celebrated at his New Jersey golf course on Friday night, according to video published by TMZ. The president made the surprise appearance at the wedding of Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township shortly after arriving there on the Marine One helicopter.

Video posted by TMZ shows Trump kissed Buchholtz on the cheek, shook a few hands, and posed for some pictures as the surprised guests seemingly couldn’t believe the commander in chief had casually dropped in on their special day. “Take good care of them, folks,” Trump said. One woman can be heard shouting “we love you!” at the president.

This is hardly the first time the president has dropped in on a wedding that was taking place at one of his properties. In August of last year, Trump also briefly stopped by a wedding taking place at his New Jersey club. At the time, the president dropping in on guests at his properties had become a relatively common occurrence, leading to concern that it was yet another way the president was using his public office to raise the profile of his properties. At one point, the New Jersey club even touted the possibility of a presidential appearance as a selling point to couples who were considering getting married there, according to the New York Times. “If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy,” read the since-discontinued brochure.