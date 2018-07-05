Trump Makes It Official, Literally Compares Families at Border to People Who Should Get Off His Lawn

Donald Trump with 11-year-old Frank Giaccio, who had written a letter to the White House offering to mow its lawn, on Sept. 15. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The phrase get off my lawn, in popular culture, is the cliché thing that old people say to rowdy teenagers. It also has a more metaphorical meaning as a phrase indicating that its speaker is stubbornly and perhaps prejudicially unwilling to deal with inevitable changes to a world that he no longer feels comfortable in.

Speaking of which:

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

.....Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable - only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Trump is right that ejecting people with potentially legitimate asylum claims from the country without due process would, in fact, be a violation of U.S. law, but he’s wrong about the U.S. being the only country that has such rules—the right to fair hearing for asylum is a principle of international human rights law as well.

As it happens, there is actually a Clint Eastwood movie—Gran Torino—about Clint Eastwood telling immigrants to get off his lawn, except in the movie, Clint Eastwood’s character ultimately realizes that many immigrants are good people, which seems unlikely to happen in real life here.