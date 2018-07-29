Trump Escalates Attack Against Media After NYT Publisher Warned of Violence Against Journalists

President Donald Trump salutes upon his return to the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took a time out from his regular Sunday afternoon activities at his New Jersey golf club for yet another Twitter tirade. This time the target was the news media as Trump escalated his long-standing feud with journalists shortly after New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger warned him of the violence that could result from his rhetoric. The series of four tweets accused journalists of putting people’s lives at risk through their reporting and specifically singled out two newspapers for what he described as negative coverage of his administration.

“When the media — driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome — reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic!” Trump wrote. The commander in chief then said he “will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry.” He then went on to cite “the failing New York Times” and “the Amazon Washington Post” for writing “bad stories even on very positive achievements.”

When the media - driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome - reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic! Freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

...accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

...dying newspaper industry. No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will never stop fighting for the American people! As an example, the failing New York Times... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

...and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements - and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The Twitter rant came mere hours after Trump said he had a “very good” meeting with Sulzberger. The New York Times publisher later contradicted the president’s account of the White House sit-down. In a statement, Sulzberger said he warned Trump that his “deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric” is ultimately “contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.” Sulzberger expressed specific concern with the president’s penchant for calling journalists “the enemy of the people.”

Trump didn’t stop his Twitter tirade with his attacks on the media. He also blasted special counsel Robert Mueller, specifically questioning his credibility and impartiality to be carrying out his investigation. “The Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!” Trump wrote. He also questioned whether Mueller will ever “release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship.” The president went on to accuse Mueller of “only appointing Angry Dems” and wondered why he isn’t “looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?”

There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

....Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama....And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018