Trump Calls the European Union “a Foe” to U.S. Ahead of Summit With Putin

President Donald Trump left the United Kingdom Sunday making clear he had no interest in playing nice with historical allies. When CBS News anchor Jeff Glor asked Trump who is his “biggest foe globally right now,” the European Union was the first thing that popped into his head. “Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe,” Trump said in the interview that aired Sunday. He then went on to say that Russia “is foe in certain respects” while “China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe.”

The commander in chief emphasized that just because the countries are foes “doesn’t mean they are bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive.” He then went back to talking about foes in terms of trade. “I respect the leaders of those countries. But, in a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren’t paying their bills,” he said.

European Council President Donald Tusk reacted to the interview on Twitter: “America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news.”