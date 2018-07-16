Trump and Putin, Chicago’s Abusive Police, and a Bad Melon

The Angle

The Angle: Embarrassing! Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the Helsinki summit, Chicago’s police, and bad melon.

By

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16: President Donald Trump shows off a World Cup football given to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including the 2016 U.S Election collusion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Worse than usual.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Now’s your time: Trump’s national security team needs to resign, Fred Kaplan argues, after the spectacle of the Helsinki meeting. And then they need to tell us everything they know about the Trump–Russia relationship.

Huh, that’s weird: Isaac Chotiner notices that Trump’s behavior around Putin is singular in nature. Why would this one person bring out the deference in a blustery man? (Meanwhile, Putin, Josh Keating writes, didn’t come to Helsinki to make friends, and said as much.)

Finally too far?: What some Republicans and conservatives are saying about the summit. Here are many displays of mingled horror and lack of resolve, collected by Ben Mathis-Lilley.

This can’t be: The situation in Chicago, Osita Nwanevu writes, shows why the argument for the abolition of police has merit.

For fun: What to do with a lackluster melon.

I’ll try it,

Rebecca

