Trump Administration Says Hundreds of Parents Separated From Their Children May Have Already Been Deported Without Their Kids

Yerlin Yessehia, 11, of Honduras waits with her family along the border bridge after being denied entry into the U.S. from Mexico on June 25, 2018 in Brownsville, Texas. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We still don’t know the full extent of the damage done to thousands of undocumented families by the Trump administration’s separation policy, but we are getting a clearer picture of the absolute menace and sheer incompetence driving the White House’s immigration policy. The latest twist, revealed in a court filing Monday, is that the U.S. government believes that potentially hundreds of parents that were forcibly separated from their children have already been deported without their children.

“The Trump administration said [-] that 463 parents of migrant children are no longer present in the United States, indicating that the number of mothers and fathers potentially deported without their children during the ‘zero tolerance’ border crackdown could be far larger than previously acknowledged,” the Washington Post reports. “The progress report to U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw cautioned the 463 cases are ‘under review,’ meaning the filing was not a definitive tally of all migrant parents who have been deported while their children remain in U.S. government shelters.”

The Trump administration is operating under a Thursday deadline, imposed by Judge Sabraw, to reunite families and give greater clarity about how many children have been left behind by deportations and how many families have yet to be reunified. According to Monday’s filing, 879 parents have been reunited with their children so far, nearly double the reunifications that had occurred going into the weekend, and another 538 parents have been cleared and are waiting for transportation. “Monday’s filing included no additional explanation [about the potential deportations], but the government is scheduled to brief the court Tuesday afternoon about its progress in the reunification effort, and will probably provide more details about the whereabouts of the 463 parents,” according to the Post. “Their numbers amount to nearly one-fifth of the parents who were potentially separated from their children before Trump’s June 20 executive order halting the practice.”