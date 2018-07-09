Trolls Post-Trump, Overreaching Bosses, and Mirrors Gone Smart

Hard to troll from the inside. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Out from under the bridge: The trolls who brought us Trump are having a hard time sustaining their “lol nothing matters” brand of irony when they’re the ones with all the power, Lili Loofbourow observes: “While there’s still some ‘own the libs’ energy, it feels more beleaguered than fun.”

“How will he tell his kids?”: Simine Vazire reported an incident of sexual harassment, and the people she reported it to asked her all kinds of weird questions they’d never ask a victim of another crime.

Boundaries are good: Alison Green advises us on how to deal with bosses who want us to do their kid’s homework, and other inappropriate tasks.

For fun: No, this mirror should not be smart.

Definitely not,

Rebecca