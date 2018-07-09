Trolls Post-Trump, Overreaching Bosses, and Mirrors Gone Smart

The Angle

The Angle: Poor Trolls Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on reporting sexual harassment, bosses’ overreach, and the fate of trolls post-Trump.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 31: Conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Out from under the bridge: The trolls who brought us Trump are having a hard time sustaining their “lol nothing matters” brand of irony when they’re the ones with all the power, Lili Loofbourow observes: “While there’s still some ‘own the libs’ energy, it feels more beleaguered than fun.”

“How will he tell his kids?”: Simine Vazire reported an incident of sexual harassment, and the people she reported it to asked her all kinds of weird questions they’d never ask a victim of another crime.

Boundaries are good: Alison Green advises us on how to deal with bosses who want us to do their kid’s homework, and other inappropriate tasks.

For fun: No, this mirror should not be smart.

