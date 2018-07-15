This Photo of a Celebrating Macron Captures the Excitement of France’s World Cup Win

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia on July 15, 2018. Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron did not hide his emotions when France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final Sunday. A photo that immediately went viral on social media shows Macron jumping for joy like any regular fan at the official box, where staid faces and composed clapping seem to be the norm.

Throughout the game photographers captured Macron’s sheer happiness at his country’s performance.

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates his team’s goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates after his team’s fourth goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After the game, Macron was visibly emotional as he congratulated and hugged the players in the middle of a torrential downpour.

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe receives the silver ball for best young player from French President Emmanuel Macron during the medals ceremony after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The joy continued in the locker room, where live video posted on French player Paul Pogba’s Instagram account show Macron joking around with the team. At one point Macron even dabs with some of the players. Pogba, who is well known for performing the dance move, had earlier dabbed with the trophy in his hand.

Paul Pogba of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Beyond joy at his team’s success, it’s likely Macron was also celebrating how the victory could help him at home. Macron’s poll ratings have been slipping steadily over the past few months. But now the victory at the World Cup could very well give him a helping hand in turning his fortunes around. Reuters explains: