So do something then: Sure, the Trump base feels strongly about its man. But, Jamelle Bouie writes, that base may not be as numerous as frightened GOP politicians believe it is—and its numbers may be shrinking.

Here we go again: The president sent a scary all-caps tweet about Iran because he’s feeling stressed, and he’s gotten a hit of success in the past by blustering his way into, and out of, foreign policy messes, Josh Keating writes. Hooray!

Meant what they said: The job interviewer who told you that they’d be talking to a few other candidates wasn’t writing you off, Alison Green writes. As hard as it may be, you should stop obsessing over their signals.

For fun: some good Venmo humor.

