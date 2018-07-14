The Slatest

The Best Signs From the Anti-Trump Protests in Scotland

By

The Baby Trump Balloon floats in the middle of crowds holding anti-Trump signs while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Baby Trump Balloon floats in the middle of crowds holding anti-Trump signs while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets of central London to denounce President Donald Trump, more protests took place on Saturday. The focus on Saturday was in Scotland, where protesters wanted to make sure their rejection of the U.S. president was heard loud and clear. As thousands took to the streets in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, a smaller group went to Trump’s golf resorts to try to send their message directly to the president. “Trump is a racist. Trump is liar,” chanted the protesters on the beach that is next to the president’s Turnberry resort and was packed with police officers Saturday. Protesters also gathered outside the president’s other property in Scotland, the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, on the eastern coast.

Trump briefly interrupted his golf Saturday to wave at the protesters and he appeared to say something to them at some point, but he was met with nothing but boos. “I’m here as a quiet protester to say: I really don’t want this man in our country,” a 70-year-old protester at the beach told Reuters.

President Donald Trump gestures as he plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
President Donald Trump gestures as he plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

As with the London protest, the large Trump baby balloon was seen at the back of the Edinburgh protest. Although organizers had hoped to fly the balloon outside Trump’s resort, the police denied the permission. Despite the no-fly zone erected around Turnberry, a paragliding Greenpeace protester managed to get very close to the president Friday night carrying a banner that read: “Trump: well below par #resist.”

Many of the anti-Trump protesters in Scotland carried hilarious and poignant signs. Here are some of the best.

A protester holds up a placard as she takes part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
A protester holds up a placard as she takes part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
NEIL HANNA/Getty Images
A protester holds up a placard as she takes part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
A protester holds up a placard as she takes part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
NEIL HANNA/Getty Images
Protesters carry placards as they take part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
Protesters carry placards as they take part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
NEIL HANNA/Getty Images
A man holds an anti-Trump sign as The Baby Trump Balloon floats in the middle of crowds while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
A man holds an anti-Trump sign as The Baby Trump Balloon floats in the middle of crowds while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Young girls hold anti-Trump signs on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Young girls hold anti-Trump signs on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A woman wears a costume in the style of the 'Handmaid's Tale' on the beach as police patrol the area near Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the U.S. President's visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland.
A woman wears a costume in the style of the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ on the beach as police patrol the area near Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the U.S. President’s visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
People march holding anti-Trump signs on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
People march holding anti-Trump signs on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump gather outside his golf course, Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland on July 14, 2018, during the private part of his four-day UK visit.
Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump gather outside his golf course, Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland on July 14, 2018, during the private part of his four-day UK visit.
MICHAL WACHUCIK/Getty Images
Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump hold placards outside his golf course, Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump hold placards outside his golf course, Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
MICHAL WACHUCIK/Getty Images
A protestor against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump holds a placard outside Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
A protestor against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump holds a placard outside Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

The Best Signs From the Anti-Trump Protests in Scotland

Daniel Politi

Trump Turns U.K. Trip Into Taxpayer-Subsidized “Infomercial” for Scottish Golf Resort

Christina Bonnington

Are Amazon Prime Day Deals Actually Worth the Hype?

Julia Rampen

Donald Trump Finally Gave Brits Something to Agree On

Christina Bonnington

How Apple Plans to Win the Mobile Payment War

Strategist Editors

The 14 Best Hostess Gifts, According to Professional Party Attenders

Henry Grabar

What the Children of Immigrants See When They Watch France in the World Cup

Eric Betts

It’s Impossible to Root Against Croatia. It’s Also Impossible to Root for Croatia.

Nick Greene

Queen Reminds Trump How to Walk, Trump Quickly Forgets Her Majesty’s Advice

April Glaser

What the Latest Mueller Indictment Reveals About Guccifer 2.0, the “Lone Hacker” Who Was Really a Group of Russian Agents

Bob Bauer and Ryan Goodman

Brett Kavanaugh’s Record on the Rule of Law Is Much Worse Than His Defenders Contend

Christina Cauterucci

Ariana Grande Straddles Earth, Pleasures a Hurricane In Her “God Is a Woman” Video

Most Read

Queen Reminds Trump How to Walk, Trump Quickly Forgets Her Majesty’s Advice

Nick Greene

Ted Koppel Escaped His Sacha Baron Cohen Interview Just by Knowing Night From Day

Matthew Dessem

Mueller’s Indictment of Russian Hackers Is Full of Clues About Connections to Trump World

Jeremy Stahl

Black Resident Ordered to Leave Pool at His Own Apartment Complex for No Apparent Reason

Sofie Werthan

My Toddler Has Become a Camel

Nicole Cliffe

Trump Can’t Brush Aside the Evidence in This Indictment, but He Probably Will, Anyway

Fred Kaplan