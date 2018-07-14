The Best Signs From the Anti-Trump Protests in Scotland

The Baby Trump Balloon floats in the middle of crowds holding anti-Trump signs while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets of central London to denounce President Donald Trump, more protests took place on Saturday. The focus on Saturday was in Scotland, where protesters wanted to make sure their rejection of the U.S. president was heard loud and clear. As thousands took to the streets in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, a smaller group went to Trump’s golf resorts to try to send their message directly to the president. “Trump is a racist. Trump is liar,” chanted the protesters on the beach that is next to the president’s Turnberry resort and was packed with police officers Saturday. Protesters also gathered outside the president’s other property in Scotland, the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, on the eastern coast.

Trump briefly interrupted his golf Saturday to wave at the protesters and he appeared to say something to them at some point, but he was met with nothing but boos. “I’m here as a quiet protester to say: I really don’t want this man in our country,” a 70-year-old protester at the beach told Reuters.

President Donald Trump gestures as he plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018. ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

As with the London protest, the large Trump baby balloon was seen at the back of the Edinburgh protest. Although organizers had hoped to fly the balloon outside Trump’s resort, the police denied the permission. Despite the no-fly zone erected around Turnberry, a paragliding Greenpeace protester managed to get very close to the president Friday night carrying a banner that read: “Trump: well below par #resist.”

Donald Trump's arrival with the First Lady at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland has been met with a protest from the air. A Greenpeace paraglider propelled past him with a banner saying 'Trump well below par' - it was in protest at his stance on green issues. Watch video here pic.twitter.com/xvhLByfnYo — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) July 14, 2018

Many of the anti-Trump protesters in Scotland carried hilarious and poignant signs. Here are some of the best.

A protester holds up a placard as she takes part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018. NEIL HANNA/Getty Images

A protester holds up a placard as she takes part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018. NEIL HANNA/Getty Images

Protesters carry placards as they take part in the Scotland United Against Trump demonstration through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14, 2018. NEIL HANNA/Getty Images

A man holds an anti-Trump sign as The Baby Trump Balloon floats in the middle of crowds while the U.S. President is visiting Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland as people gather to protest during his visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Young girls hold anti-Trump signs on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A woman wears a costume in the style of the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ on the beach as police patrol the area near Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the U.S. President’s visit to the United Kingdom on July 14, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Naturally, Scotland has smashed it with the banners at today’s Edinburgh protest #TrumpVisit #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/Gsb5ReleQt — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) July 14, 2018

People march holding anti-Trump signs on July 14, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Tens of thousands at the demo in Edinburgh today.

Fantastic atmosphere and great speeches from @Jonathon_Shafi and @AamerAnwar#ScotlandAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/3RjA4OQ8fA — Kenny Downes (@downes_kenny) July 14, 2018

Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump gather outside his golf course, Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland on July 14, 2018, during the private part of his four-day UK visit. MICHAL WACHUCIK/Getty Images

Protestors against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump hold placards outside his golf course, Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland on July 14, 2018. MICHAL WACHUCIK/Getty Images

A protestor against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump holds a placard outside Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018. ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images