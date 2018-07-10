The Slatest

All 12 Thai Boys Successfully Rescued from Cave after Third Dangerous Mission

By

A Thai military police officer salutes an ambulance
A Thai military police officer salutes an ambulance leaving from the Tham Luang cave area as the rescue operations continued.
Ye Aung Thu/Getty Images

All 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks have been rescued, according to Thai Navy SEALs.

The successful rescue ends a story that has captivated international audiences. The dangerous three-day mission was conducted by divers and scores of experts who flew in from around the world. The boys, who had been trapped by rising floodwaters on June 23 while exploring the cave, were found nine days after they went missing.

The complex rescue, during which one retired Thai Navy SEAL was killed, occurred in three rounds, under the pressure of limited oxygen and the threat of dangerous monsoon rains. Eight boys, prioritized by youth and weakened condition, had been rescued in the first two rescue missions on Sunday and Monday.

On Tuesday, the last of the boys from the soccer team were finally extracted. According to CNN, two of the boys are being treated at an on-site medical center, and two others have been taken to a nearby hospital. The eight boys rescued before them are recuperating at the hospital and, officials told reporters, are healthy and apparently in “high spirits.”

The boys will stay in the hospital for around a week to be monitored, but they will soon be able to see their families again. On their Facebook page, the Thai Navy SEALs declared everyone safe: “We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what.”

