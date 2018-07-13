Tens of Thousands of Protesters Rally Against Trump In London

Protesters gather in London’s Trafalgar Square. NIKLAS HALLEN/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in London’s streets on Friday to oppose President Trump’s visit and, more broadly, his views on issues ranging from climate change to immigration. The protests come just a day after Trump criticized Prime Minister Theresa May in a controversial interview with The Sun.

One group of protesters gathered in central London’s Portland Place at 11 a.m. for a demonstration organized by the Women’s March London. Another group launched the much-covered “Trump Baby” balloon – a 20-foot inflatable caricature of the president that is set to fly for two hours. Protesters showed up in shirts with the message “I really do care” (a nod to Melania Trump’s now-infamous jacket) and dressed as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK’s Labour Party, spoke at the #StopTrump rally in Trafalgar Square: “Together, here in London and around this country, our message to our visitor is we are united in our hope for a world of justice, not division. We’re united in our hope to end racism, misogyny. We’re united in hope for all our diversity.”

The protesters rallied even as Trump attempted to smooth things over with May following the interview in which he accused the prime minister of wrecking Brexit and praised her rival Boris Johnson. He tried to walk back the comments at a news conference on Friday, calling the two countries’ relationship “the highest level of special.”

After meeting with May at her countryside house, Chequers, Trump met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor castle, wrapping up his two-day tour of England. He will spend the weekend in Scotland, where he is expected to visit his golf course. He is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.