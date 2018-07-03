Susan Collins, Amy Coney Barrett, and Golazooooo!!!!!

The Angle

The Angle: Failed Hero Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Susan Collins, Roe as politics, and Amy Coney Barrett.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) attends a lunch meeting for Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room at the White House June 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Not asking the right questions.
Pool/Getty Images

She won’t: Susan Collins has the power to block a Trump Supreme Court nominee who would vote to gut Roe v. Wade. But she probably won’t, Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick write. Statements she’s made show that she’s remaining “hopelessly naïve” about pro-lifers’ goals and methods.

But will they?: Historically, the movement to limit abortion rights has been a net political negative for the right, Will Saletan reports. Republicans may not want to push the issue too far: “When pro-lifers accumulate enough justices to threaten Roe, they scare pro-choicers into voting on the issue.

Oh please: Liberals are twisting themselves in knots to tie Anthony Kennedy’s retirement to Trumpian corruption, somehow. Mark Joseph Stern thinks it’s just not that complicated.

What’s this about?: Possible Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is part of a “Catholic-adjacent” group called People of Praise, which some have called a “cult.” Ruth Graham got a researcher who’s studied PoP to explain its beliefs and methods.

For fun: When a “gol” becomes a “golazo.”

Joy,

Rebecca

