Susan Collins, Amy Coney Barrett, and Golazooooo!!!!!

She won’t: Susan Collins has the power to block a Trump Supreme Court nominee who would vote to gut Roe v. Wade. But she probably won’t, Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick write. Statements she’s made show that she’s remaining “hopelessly naïve” about pro-lifers’ goals and methods.

But will they?: Historically, the movement to limit abortion rights has been a net political negative for the right, Will Saletan reports. Republicans may not want to push the issue too far: “When pro-lifers accumulate enough justices to threaten Roe, they scare pro-choicers into voting on the issue.”

Oh please: Liberals are twisting themselves in knots to tie Anthony Kennedy’s retirement to Trumpian corruption, somehow. Mark Joseph Stern thinks it’s just not that complicated.

What’s this about?: Possible Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is part of a “Catholic-adjacent” group called People of Praise, which some have called a “cult.” Ruth Graham got a researcher who’s studied PoP to explain its beliefs and methods.

