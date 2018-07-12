The Slatest

Columbus, Ohio, Police Arrest Stormy Daniels for Illegal Buttocks Contact During Strip-Club Performance

By

A mug shot of Stormy Daniels.
Political prisoner?
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Handout

A team of four (!) undercover officers staked out alleged Donald Trump paramour Stormy Daniels’ Wednesday appearance at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club and then called in backup (!!!) to have her arrested for illegal breast- and buttock-related contact, Columbus authorities say.

A police report says that officers at the Sirens club witnessed Daniels “forcing the faces of …. patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons” before they approached the stage themselves for further investigation. (Ohio law prohibits any contact between nude/seminude dancers and patrons.) From Ohio’s WBNS :

The report states that when the officers approached the stage, Daniels held the face of the female officer between her breasts. It also says she did the same to a male officer. The report goes on to say Daniels fondled the buttocks and breasts of another officer. At that point, court documents state that a fourth officer exited the club to request assistance to make an arrest.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti says she will plead not guilty to the three misdemeanors she’s been charged with.

An ABC affiliate reports that two other Sirens performers, Brittany Walters and “Miranda Panda,” were arrested and charged with similar offenses.

The officer who wrote the police report, incidentally, stated that he observed the events described at Sirens while he was “standing back near the bar area witnessing the criminal activity.” Folks—it’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it.

