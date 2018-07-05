Scott Pruitt Resigns, the White Electorate, and a Sharp Objects Review

The Angle

The Angle: See Ya Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the white minority, Sharp Objects, and Scott Pruitt’s resignation.

A television displays the news of Scott Pruitt's resignation as head of the EPA on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on July 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
Goodbye, sir.
Out of service: Scott Pruitt resigned on Thursday. Mark Joseph Stern explains why this news isn’t super great for people who care about the environment: The man was a sloppy deregulator whose darkest gambits largely failed, and he will be replaced by someone much more savvy.

Minority rules: Donald Trump is just part of the rearguard action the right is fighting to keep the American electorate white, Jamelle Bouie writes.

Not working out: The president’s knee-jerk, uninformed foreign policy moves are starting to backfire on him, Josh Keating observes. With the departure of some of the administration’s “grown-ups,” things may get worse in future.

Dark—by her: Sharp Objects proves that women can do “prestige TV” that is grim as hell. But Willa Paskin isn’t sure the result is so great to watch.

