Scott Pruitt Resigns, the White Electorate, and a Sharp Objects Review

Out of service: Scott Pruitt resigned on Thursday. Mark Joseph Stern explains why this news isn’t super great for people who care about the environment: The man was a sloppy deregulator whose darkest gambits largely failed, and he will be replaced by someone much more savvy.

Minority rules: Donald Trump is just part of the rearguard action the right is fighting to keep the American electorate white, Jamelle Bouie writes.

Not working out: The president’s knee-jerk, uninformed foreign policy moves are starting to backfire on him, Josh Keating observes. With the departure of some of the administration’s “grown-ups,” things may get worse in future.

Dark—by her: Sharp Objects proves that women can do “prestige TV” that is grim as hell. But Willa Paskin isn’t sure the result is so great to watch.

For fun: When your teammates are not the best.

