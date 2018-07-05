Extremely, Extremely Scandal-Plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Has Resigned

Scott Pruitt at the White House on Wednesday. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Per a presidential tweet, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt—who was involved in so many corruption scandals that we called it an “Easter miracle” that he hadn’t already been fired in April, which was several scandals ago—has resigned.

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

...on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

CNN, citing an anonymous administration official, had earlier reported Trump was “inching forward to the tipping point” of pushing Pruitt out, possibly over concerns that the many, many well-documented allegations that Pruitt has abused his power in pursuit of luxury lifestyle perks could be highlighted in election ads by Democrats accusing Trump of having failed to “drain the swamp.” Which is a fair concern—though, incidentally, new acting administrator Andrew Wheeler worked recently as a lobbyist for a coal baron who gave $300,000 to Trump’s sketchy inaugural committee and will be expected to continue a program of corporate-friendly deregulation.

Pruitt’s resignation would seem to exclude the much-rumored possibility—which the now-ex-EPA director reportedly pitched to Trump himself—of his replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions on an interim basis, presumably to exert influence over the special counsel administration from which Sessions recused himself. On the other hand, Pruitt’s resignation letter is extremely sycophantic toward Trump and does not admit to any misconduct, and also nothing matters anymore and anything can happen, so who knows?