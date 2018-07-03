I’m Starting to Think This Scott Pruitt Character Might Not Be on the Level

The Slatest

Scott Pruitt Asked Top Aide to Help His Wife Secure a $200,000 Job at a Conservative Group

By

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Policy Conference on June 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Policy Conference on June 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Scott Pruitt was in the news again Monday for the usual, trying to use his official position in the federal government to gain personal favors, this time (again) in the form of a job for his wife. The Washington Post reports the EPA administrator enlisted subordinates in his effort to land his wife a $200,000+ job with the Republican Attorneys General Association, an organization Pruitt once led. The latest on Pruitt’s willingness to engage in blatantly unethical behavior came from interviews conducted by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee with two members of the EPA head’s staff, Samantha Dravis, a former associate administrator for the Office of Policy and Pruitt chief of staff Ryan Jackson.

From the Post:

Both aides described instances in which their boss pressed to travel first-class or via private jet, while Dravis acknowledged that Pruitt asked his subordinates to do non-official work for him, multiple individuals said… According to an individual with knowledge of the matter, Dravis told congressional staffers that Pruitt initially asked her to contact the Republican Attorneys General Association—a group Pruitt had once led and Dravis had worked for before coming to EPA — as part of the job search for his wife. Dravis said she declined to make that call to avoid any potential conflicts of interest or possible violations of the Hatch Act, which limits federal officials’ political activities.

Dravis did help Pruitt’s wife find a job at Judicial Crisis Network that paid her short of six figures, according to the conservative group. “The new accounts by Pruitt’s handpicked staff come as EPA’s chief ethics officer, Kevin Minoli, has urged the agency’s Office of Inspector General to broaden its review of Pruitt’s conduct,” according to the Post. “Minoli told the Office of Government Ethics in a letter dated Wednesday that he suggested the move after ‘additional potential issues regarding Mr. Pruitt have come to my attention through sources within the EPA and media reports.’”

EPA Ethics Scott Pruitt

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

I’m Starting to Think This Scott Pruitt Character Might Not Be on the Level

Nick Greene

An Ode to Japan, Which Lost Because it Tried to Win

Shirley Chan and Kaylee Domzalski

Kids Explain in Their Own Words What Disturbs Them About Trump’s Child-Separation Policy

Irineo Cabreros

A New Study Argues You Might Be Able to Live Forever. You Still Can’t.

Christina Cauterucci

Stormy Daniels’ Instagram Is a Riveting Document of the Evolution of her Self-Branding

Rebecca Onion

AMLO’s Victory, Saturday’s Protests, and GOAALLLLLLLLL

Mark Joseph Stern

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Osita Nwanevu

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Isaac Chotiner

Why It’s Still So Difficult for Migrant Kids to Be Reunited With Their Families

Sam Adams

This Documentary Proves Fireworks Don’t Have to Be Boring

Nick Greene

Watch the Once-in-a-Lifetime Counterattack That Netted Belgium’s Winning Goal Against Japan

Amy Pollard

Facebook Accidentally Unblocked a Bunch of Blocked Users

Most Read

The Six Most Pressing Questions About LeBron’s Stunning Move to the Lakers

Nick Greene

Arrests Made as Right-Wing Protesters, Anti-Fascists Fight in Portland Streets

Daniel Politi

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Molly Olmstead

“Demographics” Did Help Ocasio-Cortez Win, and That’s a Good Thing

Christina Cauterucci

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Should We Be Worried About How Much Power Mexico’s Newly Elected President Will Have?

Isaac Chotiner